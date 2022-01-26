THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The Extreme Cold continues for parts of Western Ontario. There are no Extreme Cold Warnings for the far North.

It will be warming up today, so the extreme cold warning should be ended. It is likely as it warms that local and area highways will see slippery sections.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

The City of Thunder Bay

Superior West

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

There is also a Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect along Highway 17 and the North shore of Lake Superior

Flurries will move into the region this morning. By this evening or overnight, lake effect snow will become heavy at times, with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm/h likely. Strong and gusty southwesterly winds will also reduce visibilities in blowing snow. Travel will be impacted during this period, especially along Highway 17.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

A Winter Weather Travel advisory in effect for today through Thursday.

Lake effect snow off Lake Superior, at times heavy, with total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm possible by Thursday. Wind gusts up to 80 km/h causing significantly reduced visibilities at times in blowing snow.

Beginning this morning and lasting through Thursday morning.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay is at -34 this morning. All School Buses are cancelled this morning due to the extreme cold. In addition, please be advised that the City of Thunder Bay has cancelled its School Crossing Guard Service today, January 26, 2022, for the morning shift due to extreme cold weather.

In the event of extreme cold weather, when temperatures combined with the wind chill factor is below -40 degrees Celsius, the City of Thunder Bay cancels service of the Adult School Crossing Guards to protect the health and safety of its staff members.

Thunder Bay remains under an Extreme Cold Warning.

The forecast is for increasing cloudiness with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this afternoon. Periods of snow beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High -9. Wind chill minus 39 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning.

Tonight will see periods of light snow. Winds will be from the southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 overnight. Temperature steady near minus 9. Wind chill near minus 18.

Fort Frances

The Extreme Cold Warning for Fort Frances has ended.

Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Periods of snow beginning this afternoon. Two centimetres is forecast. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 36 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning.

Tonight will see periods of snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this evening. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 23 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -20 this morning in Sachigo Lake. Snow and local blowing snow with total amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres is expected. Winds from the southwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 late this morning then becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High for the day of -13. Wind chill minus 34 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon.

Tonight will see those periods of light snow and local blowing snow ending late this evening then partly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 28. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 40 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden and Vermilion Bay are under an Extreme Cold Warning this morning. However that should be lifted this morning.

Skies are cloudy. Periods of snow will be beginning this morning with two to four centimetres expected. Winds from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 38 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning.

Tonight will see more flurries. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 30 gusting to 50 late this evening. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite in the evening.