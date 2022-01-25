THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Due to the extremely cold temperature ALL AM transportation is CANCELLED this morning.

Please be advised that the City of Thunder Bay has cancelled its School Crossing Guard Service today, January 26, 2022, for the morning shift due to extreme cold weather.

In the event of extreme cold weather, when temperatures combined with the wind chill factor is below -40 degrees Celsius, the City of Thunder Bay cancels service of the Adult School Crossing Guards to protect the health and safety of its staff members.

The following School Bus route(s) cannot be serviced on the dates indicated:

NORTH 12 servicing Gron Morgan AM & PM, Woodcrest AM & PM cancelled through Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.

NORTH 51 servicing St Bernard AM & PM, Franco Superior AM & PM cancelled through Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.

North 64 servicing St Ignatius AM & PM, La Verendrye AM, St. Bernard PM, Franco Superior PM cancelled through Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.

North 69 servicing St Ignatius AM & PM, Holy Cross AM & PM, La Verendrye AM cancelled through Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.

NORTH 76 servicing St Ignatius AM, La Verendrye AM & PM, Bishop Gallagher AM & PM, St Bernard AM & PM, Franco Superior AM & PM, St Paul PM cancelled Monday, January 24 through Wednesday, January 26 due to no driver available. NORTH 76 busing home from STIG at 11:00am will be serviced.

NORTH 93 servicing Five Mile AM & PM, Woodcrest AM cancelled through Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 71 servicing St Thomas AM & PM, Pope John Paul II PM cancelled through Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.

With the Extreme Cold Warning there could be further cancellations.