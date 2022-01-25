NIPIGON – WEATHER – There is a Winter Travel Advisory in effect with lake effect snow of Lake Superior predicted for Wednesday and Thursday. Environment Canada says that wind gusts of up to 80 km/h will reduce visibility due to blowing snow.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Terrace Bay

Snow squalls associated with this system are expected to weaken by Thursday afternoon.

The Weather Service says that travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

If you must drive, be prepared for areas of poor visibility. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.