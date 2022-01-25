FORT FRANCES – NEWS – A Fort Frances OPP officer has been cleared by the SIU.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has found no reasonable grounds to believe that an OPP officer committed a criminal offence in connection with a fractured left collarbone suffered by a 29-year-old woman in the course of her arrest last September.

In the early hours of September 27, 2021, an officer arrested two women for trespassing on the driveway of a residence on Walker Avenue. One of the women refused to surrender, and the subject official took her to the ground and then handcuffed her.

Director Martino accepted that the woman’s serious injury resulted from pressure brought to bear on her left shoulder as she was taken down by the officer; however, there was insufficient evidence to reasonably conclude the force used by the subject official was unlawful. The file has been closed.