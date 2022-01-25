Thunder Bay – Living – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit advises the Thunder Bay Police Service advise that a pink-like rock substance containing fentanyl has come back with a synthetic opioid also present.

The substance was seized in September 2021 and then tested by Health Canada’s Drug Analysis Service; a high potency synthetic opioid known as N-Pyrrolidino Etonitazene was present in the sample. It is the first detection of this substance of concern in the Thunder Bay area.

Etonitazene

Classified as a benzimidazole, N-Pyrrolidino Etonitazene is a highly potent synthetic opioid which is 10- 20 times more potent than fentanyl. Etonitazene produces effects similar to other opioids including euphoria, sedation, and respiratory depression. There is a significant risk of overdose due to its potency which may require greater than normal doses of naloxone in the event of an overdose.

There have been similar reports of N-Pyrrolidino Etonitazene circulating in other parts of Ontario, as well as other provincesin Canada. A similar alert was reported by Toronto Drug Checking Service on May 6, 2021 and in Saskatoon by the Prescription Review Program on November 18, 2021.

Harm Reduction

If you use drugs, start with a smaller amount (start low, go slow)

Don’t use drugs alone; use with someone you trust, visit Path 525 @ NorWest CHC or download the Lifeguard Digital Health App

Pick up a FREE naloxone kit from Superior Points or a pharmacy

Call 911 if your high feels unusual, or if you suspect someone is overdosing. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides legal protection from drug-related charges for carrying drugs for personal use and other simple possession offences.

Sign up for e-mail opioid alerts from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit

If you are experiencing a crisis: Crisis Response @ 807-346-8282 or NAN HOPE @ 1-844-626-4673 2

Additional information