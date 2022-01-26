THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The Ontario Provincial Police is asking you to be cautious of cons and scams after receiving reports on a “money for bail” scam being attempted in parts of Ontario.

This scam is conducted by phone and the con artist tells you they are a police constable. The scammer, posing as a police officer, calls to notify you that someone you know is in custody and bail has been set. When you get the money, the “bail” will be collected by an unmarked courier.

The OPP does not collect bail money, nor do we contact you to make arrangements for the bail payment.

Modern, tech-savvy scammers have the ability to create very convincing scams. They won’t hesitate to use the name of a legitimate company in an effort to gain your trust and trick you into paying them.

Always be cautious with unsolicited email, phone calls, letters, even visitors at your door. Unsolicited means that you didn’t ask for it. Always be certain who you are dealing with before you ever consider sending money or sharing personal information.

You work hard for your money, so work just as hard to protect it. Don’t pay the con artist.