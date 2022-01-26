Thunder BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police were busy on Tuesday. There are 17 calls on the report.
Daily update from 01/25/2022 to 01/26/2022
|Recent incidents
|17
|
|12 from yesterday
|Violent
|3
|
|3 from yesterday
|
|2
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|1
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|9
|
|6 from yesterday
|
|2
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|0
|Other Property Crime
|1
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|6
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|5
|
|3 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|5
|Quality of Life