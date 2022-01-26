January 26, 2022 Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

Thunder BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police were busy on Tuesday. There are 17 calls on the report.

Daily update from 01/25/2022 to 01/26/2022

Recent incidents
17 arrow_up 12 from yesterday
Violent
3 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
2 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
1 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
9 arrow_up 6 from yesterday
2 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
1 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
6 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
5 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
5 Quality of Life