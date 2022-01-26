If casino players haven’t got any guts, they won’t have any glory. Wager sizeable stakes on live games and win big.

High roller games are nothing new. In fact, many high roller casinos exist, and they have had games that permit you to wager epic sums for decades now. However, for most of their existence, high roller games have simply been out of reach for low rollers, and low-roller games have been unappealing to those who wish to flash the case. That is now changing, with high roller live dealer games being unveiled that will cater to all.

Live Dealer Games Are Immensely Popular

Live dealer games are immensely popular right now. If you want the final word in casino realism and an authentic atmosphere, look no further than live dealer games. In the past, you’ve had to make do with “reasonable” tablet limits in these games. To be fair, some games have permitted you to stake up to $5,000 a game, but that is small-fry for some of the highest rollers. Now, things are changing.

Can High Rollers Play Live Casino Games?

Rather than simply create dedicated high roller editions (sometimes known as VIP games) of popular live casino titles, many software providers are going down another route. Instead, they are choosing to reinvent their original game and give it more significant table limits. Players at casinos will get the choice to choose between low stakes (if they wish), or they can up the ante with immense stakes.

Pick Your Poison – The Many Available Games

This concept of high-roller games (but that are identical to the standard, low-rolling live dealer table games in every other way) is going to spread to seemingly every major game. It won’t be limited to just baccarat, blackjack, and roulette – the games that make up most live dealer titles out there. Instead, it will also apply to craps, dice games, money wheel and game show titles, poker games and oddities such as Sic Bo, Dragon Tiger, Andar Bahar and others.

How Does Betting on High Roller Live Dealer Games Work?

Live betting on high roller games works in largely the same way as it does when you bet on any sort of game. Upon opening a high roller live dealer casino game, you will see the table limits. It is possible that the minimum bet will be the same as it is in the low-roller edition of the game. However, it may also be worth considering more. Either way, these games will allow you to flex your financial muscles and play high-end maximums takes on live dealer titles.

Where to Find High Roller Live Dealer Games Online

These high roller games are gradually being revealed at online casinos and have been doing so since late 2021. We expect most of them to go live throughout early 2022 at top new casinos, such as Rollers.io. Don’t be surprised if most casinos worth their salt end up offering high roller live dealers before the end of the first quarter next year.