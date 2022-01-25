THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Services Board has issued a statement following the Solicitor General of Ontario calling for the Ontario Civilian Police Commission to investigate.
“The Thunder Bay Police Services Board welcomes the Ontario Civilian Police Commission’s (OCPC) involvement, as we have forwarded them several matters for investigation and action — some more than a year ago. On Monday, January 24 Mayor Bill Mauro spoke directly with the Solicitor General, Sylvia Jones and expressed the need for a response by the OCPC. The Board will cooperate fully with any and all investigations so that we may move forward.”
Chair Kristen Oliver