THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a convenience store in the 200 block of Algoma Street just before 2 pm on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022, following reports of a robbery in progress.

Police learned two males had entered the Barb’s Laundromat, robbed the business of store merchandise and fled. Police also learned one of the suspects of this robbery was also a suspect in a Jan. 1 break and enter at the same location.

The Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit became involved in the ongoing investigation. Through their investigation, officers were able to identify a suspect to both the robbery and break and enter. The accused was also wanted on an outstanding warrant linked to a separate break and enter investigation.

Police located and arrested the accused in the afternoon hours of Monday, January 24, 2022. The male was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Jonah ONABIGON, 19, of Thunder Bay, has been charged with:

• Break and Enter x 2

• Robbery with Offensive Weapon

• Disguise with Intent

He appeared in bail court on Tuesday, January 25th and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.