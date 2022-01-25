Human Trafficking investigation leads to arrests, handgun seizure of Three from Southern Ontario and one Thunder Bay man

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Brampton man was arrested in Thunder Bay Monday following an ongoing investigation into human trafficking.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to an area of Gordon and James Streets just before 4 pm on Monday, January 24th, 2022 to check for a vehicle. The vehicle of interest was connected to an ongoing investigation conducted by TBPS Human Trafficking Unit investigators.

Shortly after 4 pm, officers located the vehicle in an area near the Harbour Expressway and Balmoral Street. A traffic stop was conducted.

Officers conducting the traffic stop were able to confirm a passenger of the vehicle was a suspect connected to the ongoing investigation into human trafficking.

The male suspect was arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street. Police are aware the suspect is also connected with an ongoing criminal investigation in the GTA area, and TBPS officers are working with that agency to assist.

Further investigation led police to locate a loaded handgun in the vehicle. Three other occupants in the vehicle were subsequently arrested and also transported to 1200 Balmoral Street. Police later located and seized a quantity of suspected Fentanyl.

Isaiah BACHOO, 20, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Trafficking in Person

• Kidnapping

• Sexual Assault

• Assault with a Weapon Causing Bodily Harm

• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

• Mischief Under $5,000

• Procuring

• Assault

• Forcible Confinement

• Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Careless Transportation of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

• Possession of Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Possession Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

Gordon Robert GRAVELLE, 50, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Careless Transportation of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Alex Gubrial Michael KENG, 18, of Kitchener, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Careless Transportation of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Shamar Christopher MYERS, 28, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Careless Transportation of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

All accused appeared in bail court on Tuesday, January 25th. MYERS and KENG were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

GRAVELLE is expected to be released with conditions and a future appearance date.