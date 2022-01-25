THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service Chief Sylvie Hauth has issued a statement following the call for the Ontario Civilian Police Commission to investigate the service:

“I welcome the call to have the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) conduct a thorough investigation as requested by the Solicitor General. I agree with the Thunder Bay Police Services Board’s position that there are several issues which need a proper examination by the OCPC.

“The leadership team of the TBPS respects the need for due process and will fully cooperate with the OCPC in any investigation or examination of the administration of policing services. We will respect this process by limiting further comments on this matter.

“I would like to assure the public that the Thunder Bay Police Service will continue to provide the community with the exceptional level of policing that they have come to expect.”

Sylvie Hauth

Chief of Police