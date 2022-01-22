THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Michaela Searle. A 22-year-old female.

Michaela was last seen on January 18th, 2022 on Cumberland Street.

Michaela Searle is described as a 22 year old white female, approximately 5′ 2″ tall and weighing 120 pounds with a thin build. She has blond/red hair and brown eyes. Michaela Searle was last seen wearing a grey mens jacket, a red EXCO hoodie, green/blue pants, black boots with fur on top, pink aviator style glasses and a white EXCO neck warmer.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Michaela Searle is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.