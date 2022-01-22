January 22, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Update

NetNewsLedger
Crime Scene

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report seven incidents in the past twenty-four hours.

This update includes all incidents since the last update.

Daily update from 01/21/2022 to 01/22/2022

Recent incidents
7 arrow_up -2 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
3 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
3 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life