Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There is an Extreme Cold Warning in effect for Fort Severn. As well Winter Travel Advisories are in effect from Kenora to Upsala. Travel along Highway 17 will be impacted.

Thunder Bay

Periods of snow will be ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near minus 15. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 25 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Partly cloudy skies on Saturday night. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 25 in the evening and minus 32 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin, bundle up.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 32 in the morning and minus 24 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite with the wind chill.

Partly cloudy skies with winds at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 24 in the evening and minus 35 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Fort Severn

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected. Extreme cold will return tonight. Wind chill values near minus 45. Minimum temperatures near minus 30 degrees Celsius.

The forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies on Saturday. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 27. Wind chill near minus 45. Frostbite in minutes.

A few clouds with winds west 30 km/h gusting to 50 on Saturday night. The temperature will be steady near minus 28. Wind chill near minus 45. Frostbite in minutes.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High minus 18. Wind chill minus 32 in the morning and minus 26 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Partly cloudy skies with winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 26 in the evening and minus 34 overnight. Risk of frostbite.