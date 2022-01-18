THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Chief Silvie Haugh has issued a statement in response to the January 17, 2022 statement, by the Thunder Bay Police Services Board:

“I would like to echo the words of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board. We are working together to provide a high level of policing which the community has come to expect.

“There has been a tremendous effort by the administration of the Thunder Bay Police Service and the Police Services Board to address the concerns and recommendations which resulted from the OIPRD’s Broken Trust report. It is anticipated that we will have completed work on 80 percent of the recommendations by the spring of this year. I recognize that this would not have been possible without the dedication of all the members of our Service. (For more information on our progress, please see the update reports which are available at: ( https://thunderbaypolice.ca/Systemic-Update )

“The Chief of Police, Deputy Chief and the Senior Management of the TBPS are committed to public safety, responsible management and the well being of all the sworn and civilian members of our Police Service. I appreciate the leadership and the direction provided by the Thunder Bay Police Services Board. The Board has developed a strategic plan which offers an innovative vision for the future of this organization.

“As Chief of Police, I am accountable to the Thunder Police Services Board which in turn is accountable to the communities within our jurisdiction. The Police Services Board must speak with one voice to have effective governance. Their statement of January 17th has made that clear.

“I remain committed to the safety and well being of everyone we serve”.

Sylvie Hauth

Chief of Police – Thunder Bay Police Service