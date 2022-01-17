THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Services Board has issued a statement late this evening:

“We are aware of comments issued by Board Member Morriseau today, and would refer you to this statement previously issued by the Board: HRTO-Applications-Nov-30-2021.pdf (thunderbaypsb.ca)

“The Board, together with the Thunder Bay Police Service, is working to provide the policing that our communities expect and deserve. In addition, we’d like to add that the Board (with the exception of member Morriseau) is united, working well, and far from ‘collapse’.

“We are committed to building a police service that is constantly improving, meeting challenges and working in the best interest of citizens. We take our duties very seriously and perform them with integrity and professionalism. In fact, we’ve just presented our new Strategic Plan which sets out a bold vision for the future, and has been well received by the Service, the public and other stakeholders. You can find it on our website as well.

“Also, an update on the OIPRD report will be presented at tomorrow’s board meeting. Regular updates are provided on progress made on this and other files mentioned in Ms. Morriseaus’s letter – as we work through implementing recommendations and taking other required steps.”

Chair Kristen Oliver