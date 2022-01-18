THUNDER BAY – ROADS UPDATE – Highway 17 is now closed from Ignace to Kenora due to road conditions.

Two hours ago the highway was closed from Kenora to Dryden.

As the winter storm works its path across Western Ontario, highway driving conditions have deteriorated, causing the road closures.

Update: #Closure #Hwy17 in both directions from Ignace to Kenora – all lanes close due to weather conditions. #ONHwy — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) January 18, 2022

In recent weeks, the OPP have been fining drivers for driving on closed highways.