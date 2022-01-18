Thunder Bay – News – All Thunder Bay Transit routes are planned to remain in service this evening though passengers should be prepared for unpredictable delays due to winter conditions.

Buses will run at regular intervals as road conditions allow.

Check nextlift.ca for real-time bus arrival information at bus stops. We encourage riders to stay safe and practice patience and understanding.

City Crews have been on major routes, clearing snow but the amounts of snow and that heavy snow is still expected, road conditions are going to be a challenge tonight.

If you don’t have to go out, maybe the idea is stay home and stay safer.

The last major storm, transit suspended service just before 9:00 PM.