Snow is causing some businesses to close early

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Winter conditions are impacting some businesses in the City of Thunder Bay.

Eat Local Pizza will be closing early today due to road conditions.

Maltese Grocery shares, “We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but We will be closing at 6:00 pm tonight due to the weather conditions to make sure our staff make it home safe. We will re-open tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9:00 am.”

Masala Grille will be closed today due to poor weather conditions. They look forward to serving you tomorrow.

Developing… if your business is closing early… email newsroom@netnewsledger.com