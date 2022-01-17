THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit are reporting 184 new cases of COVID-19 in the TBDHU catchment area.

There are currently 290 active cases with 250 more having resolved over the weekend.



Causes

15 Household contact

38 Other close contact

35 No known exposure

3 Travel outside NWO

93 Pending

171 of the 184 cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities, 5 cases are in District communities and 8 cases are in First Nation communities.

The TBDHU reports one less person in hospital.

NOTE: As of December 31, testing for COVID-19 has been limited to the most vulnerable individuals and individuals associated with the highest risk settings. This means that confirmed cases will significantly underestimate the true number of people with COVID-19 in the TBDHU region. From this point forward, case rates and percent positivity should not be compared to dates before these testing criteria changes.