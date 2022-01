THUNDER BAY – The Government of Ontario has set electricity rates at the off-peak price of 8.2¢/kWh, 24 hours per day from January 18 to February 7, 2022.

Households and small businesses will receive this off-peak rate automatically, whether they normally pay time-of-use or tiered rates.

This move is to assist families and small businesses who are struggling with current COVID-19 restrictions.