TORONTO – WEATHER – Snowfall warnings and winter storms are in effect across Southern Ontario today. A low pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes is currently bringing significant snowfall and blizzard conditions to the region. This will significantly impact the commute this morning.

Air travel is likely to be impacted across Canada as airlines experience delays or cancellations.

Travel is expected to be extremely hazardous due to widespread poor visibility. Travel is expected to be very difficult or impossible due to near-zero visibility. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave.

The vehicle offers a form of protection from the cold. A single person walking through the snow is harder to find than a stranded car or truck. If you do travel and become lost, remain where you are until the blizzard has passed. Protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle.

The City of Toronto is under a Blizzard Warning issued at 08:00 am by Environment Canada.

Blizzard warning in effect for:

City of Toronto

Blizzard conditions with gusty winds and persistent visibility near zero in snow and blowing snow are expected or occurring.

Blizzard conditions are occurring. Hazardous blizzard conditions with heavy snow and strong winds resulting in widespread near zero visibilities.

Total snowfall amounts of 30 to 50 cm. Heavy snow with peak snowfall rates of 6 to 10 cm per hour this morning.

Blowing snow due to winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

Conditions will continue now through this evening. The worst conditions are expected between now until 11:00 am EST.