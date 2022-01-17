KENORA – COVID-19 Update – The Northwestern Health Unit says there are 109 new cases of COVID-19 in the catchment area.

The NWHU says, “Only those who live or work in hospitals, LTC, First Nations communities, congregate living and shelters are being PCR tested. Do not use number of cases to judge risk of infection with COVID-19. Protect the elderly and others at risk of severe COVID-19 illness by following all current guidance”.

Since the last update, there are:

2 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Atikokan Health Hub area

10 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Dryden Health Hub area

23 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Fort Frances Health Hub area

38 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Kenora Health Hub area

8 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Rainy River Health Hub area

4 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Red Lake Health Hub area

24 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Sioux Lookout Health Hub area

NWHU recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face. Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should visit www.ontario.ca/exposed for more information on what to do next.