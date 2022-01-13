KAPUSKASING – On January 12, 2022 at approximately 10:16 am the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) James Bay Detachment responded to a Motor Vehicle Collision (MVC) involving a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) and a Commercial Fleet Van on Highway 11, East of Val Rita.

Members of the Hearst and Kapuskasing OPP, Kapuskasing Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended the scene.

The Commercial Fleet Van driver was transported by Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services to the Hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The James Bay OPP Detachments, along with the North East Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME), and the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are continuing the investigation.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, to contact the Kapuskasing OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2000.