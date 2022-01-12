KENORA – COVID-19 Update – Northwestern Heath Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19.

Please note that the confirmed cases are an underestimate of the true number of people with COVID-19 in the Northwestern Health Unit region, given that access to PCR testing is increasingly limited, positive rapid antigen test results are not reported to Public Health, and the likelihood that people with asymptomatic infections may not seek testing.

Since the last update:

1 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Atikokan Health Hub area

1 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Dryden Health Hub area

1 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Emo Health Hub area

2 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Fort Frances Health Hub area

6 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Kenora Health Hub area

2 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Rainy River Health Hub area

3 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Red Lake Health Hub area

3 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Sioux Lookout* Health Hub area

NWHU recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face. Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should visit www.ontario.ca/exposed for more information on what to do next.

Caring for someone with COVID-19

If someone in your home has COVID-19, here are some caregiving tips to keep you and your household safe.