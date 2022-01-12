THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 125 (one hundred twenty-five) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active cases is 353.

9 Household contact

34 Other close contact

16 No known exposure

5 Travel outside NWO

61 Pending

83 cases have been resolved. There is one additional person in the hospital.

NOTE: As of December 31, testing for COVID-19 has been limited to the most vulnerable

individuals and individuals associated with the highest risk settings. This means that

confirmed cases will significantly underestimate the true number of people with COVID-19

in the TBDHU region. From this point forward, case rates and percent positivity should not

be compared to dates before these testing criteria changes.

Caring for someone with COVID-19

If someone in your home has COVID-19, here are some caregiving tips to keep you and your household safe.