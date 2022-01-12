TBDHU COVID-19 Update 125 New Cases

COVID-19 Update TBDHU

THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 125 (one hundred twenty-five) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active cases is 353.

  • 9 Household contact
  • 34 Other close contact
  • 16 No known exposure
  • 5 Travel outside NWO
  • 61 Pending

83 cases have been resolved. There is one additional person in the hospital.

NOTE: As of December 31, testing for COVID-19 has been limited to the most vulnerable

individuals and individuals associated with the highest risk settings. This means that

confirmed cases will significantly underestimate the true number of people with COVID-19

in the TBDHU region. From this point forward, case rates and percent positivity should not

be compared to dates before these testing criteria changes.

Caring for someone with COVID-19

If someone in your home has COVID-19, here are some caregiving tips to keep you and your household safe.

  • Limit the caregiving responsibilities to one person. Ideally this person would be fully vaccinated.
  • Protect yourselves by both wearing a medical mask, washing hands frequently, disinfecting high touch surfaces, distancing when possible, and maintaining good ventilation in common rooms.
  • Stock up on essential items like groceries, cleaning supplies, and prescriptions before your isolation begins.
  • Monitor the symptoms of the person you are taking care of, as well as yourself.
  • The caregiver must quarantine along with the COVID-19 positive individual.