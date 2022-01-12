THUNDER BAY – ENTERTAINMENT – The Magnus Theatre Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexis Rowlinson to the leadership team as General Manager responsible for daily operations and strategic planning. Rowlinson is an enthusiastic arts administrator with experience working at some of Canada’s most celebrated theatre companies, including the Stratford Festival, Shaw Festival Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and the Grand Theatre in London, Ontario.

As General Manager, Rowlinson will work alongside Artistic Director Thom Currie to encourage the highest level of artistic creation and administrative excellence within the organization.

“Alexis has a strong background in patron services and fund development sharpened by years of experience at several major theatre companies,” said Magnus Theatre Board President Warren Mouck.

“In addition to her outstanding leadership skills and her ingrained passion for theatre arts, she also knows this city and understands the community here. The Board has every confidence that this new appointment is an excellent fit to take Magnus Theatre into the future.”

Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Rowlinson left home after graduating from high school to earn her Honors Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Western University. She went on to work at the Stratford Festival for six seasons, holding various positions at the company including Associate House Manager. She also holds a Master of Arts Leadership degree from Queen’s University – an accreditation she earned while working full-time in the theatre industry. This new leadership opportunity at Magnus Theatre now presents an ideal fit, and Rowlinson is grateful to be able to serve as General Manager of the theatre company that helped inspire her love of the arts.

“After having worked at so many large institutions, I’m very excited to be back in this more regional, community-based organization,” says Rowlinson.

“I have always been such a huge fan of the work being done here at Magnus Theatre. It’s a great space, a unique space, and it’s such a pillar of the cultural scene in Northwestern Ontario. I’m excited and optimistic about its potential to grow, and I look forward to connecting with the community and helping to expand Magnus Theatre’s reach even more.”