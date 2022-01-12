THUNDER BAY – ROADS Update – Highway 17 – Alternating Lanes near Nipigon:

Update: #Incident #Nipigon #HWY17 East near Jackfish River Bridge, lanes may be alternated due to spill cleanup operations. Traffic control in place. Please use caution in the area. #ONHwys — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) January 12, 2022

The OPP report that Highway 11 is closed as of 8:00 am this morning.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy11 at Hwy 562 #Earlton – Highway closed following collision. Emergency services attending. ^jt — OPPCommunicationsNER (@OPP_COMM_NER) January 12, 2022

