THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are extreme cold warnings in effect for the Far North.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

Peawanuck

A period of very cold wind chills is expected. Minimum temperatures between minus 30 and minus 32 degrees Celsius with wind chill values near minus 45 are expected into this morning.

Similar wind chill values are expected during the nights and mornings for the remainder of the week.

Thunder Bay

It is -11 for Wednesday in Thunder Bay. A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning is forecast. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness and a 40 per cent chance of flurries late this evening and after midnight. Periods of light snow beginning after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 22 this evening.

Fort Frances

It is -12 today headed to a high of -9 in Fort Frances. A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning and late this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon.

Tonight cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Periods of light snow beginning this evening. Total snowfall amounts of 2 centimetres are expected. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 12. Wind chill near minus 15.

Sachigo Lake

It is -30 this morning in Sachigo Lake. Mainly clear skies are expected today. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 22. Wind chill minus 43 this morning and minus 30 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 34. Wind chill minus 31 this evening and minus 44 overnight. Frostbite in minutes to exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -14 this morning in Dryden. A mix of sun and cloud along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning and late this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon.

Tonight cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Periods of light snow beginning this evening. Two centimetres of snow is likely. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 15. Wind chill near minus 21.