Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are warning the community of a potential scam involving fraudulent credit cards that could be targeting local businesses.

In one incident, TBPS say that a local business was contacted by phone by a supposed interested buyer from Toronto in December.

The buyer provided the store with a credit card and photo identification during the purchase.

A purchase of goods totalling more than $32,000 CAD was completed, and the products have since been delivered.

The business later learned the buyer had been using the credit cards fraudulently, and as a result the business suffered the loss.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Economic Crimes Unit would like to remind businesses to take extra precautions when handling credit card purchases over the phone.

It is best to contact the bank directly to inquire on the validity of a credit card before completing a transaction.

Business owners and managers are strongly encouraged to revisit their training and best practices with staff regarding the acceptance of credit cards over the phone.

For further information about various frauds and scams that may be circulating, please visit the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre online at: www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.