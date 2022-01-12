THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Platoon Chief John Russak reports, “At approximately 08:15 this morning, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Responded to the 700 block of Kingsway Street for a apartment fire.

The Building is a three-story apartment complex which had many phone calls to 911 reporting smoke and flames showing.

A second alarm was called for while the initial trucks were still on route, bringing the total number of responding units to eight, six pumpers a ladder truck and a command unit.

The first arriving truck reported smoke showing from the alpha side on the main floor. A 45 mm hand-line was stretched to the outside sliding door to the apartment where Firefighter made entry and quickly knocked down the fire that was held to contents of the apartment only stopping before it could get into the structure and spread to other units.

The second alarm was cancelled at this time as the fire was deemed under control.

The tenant of the apartment was checked by Paramedics on scene for smoke inhalation and released a short time later. No Firefighters were injured.

Thunder Bay Police have Taken control of the Apartment involved while a investigation into the cause takes place.