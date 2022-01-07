January 7, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

NetNewsLedger
Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police responded to six incidents.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 01/06/2022 to 01/07/2022

Recent incidents
6 arrow_up -3 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
1 Robbery
Property & Theft
4 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
1 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
1 Quality of Life