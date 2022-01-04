ATIKOKAN – WEATHER – A low pressure system will bring snow to the region. Light snow is expected to begin late this afternoon before quickly intensifying this evening. Wind gusts up to 60 km/h will further reduce visibility in local blowing snow.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Hazard: Heavy snow. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres with local blowing snow.

When: This afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

Impacts:

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.