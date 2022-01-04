… Snow at times Heavy with 10-15 Centimetres Forecast…

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Get the snow shovel ready. Environment Canada has a Winter Travel Advisory in effect.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Kakabeka Falls

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Hazard: Heavy snow. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres with local blowing snow.

When: This afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

Discussion: A low pressure system will bring snow to the region. Light snow is expected to begin late this afternoon before quickly intensifying this evening. Wind gusts up to 60 km/h will further reduce visibility in local blowing snow.

Impacts: If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.