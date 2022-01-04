The content writing industry has accumulated immensely over the past few years. The trend seems at its peak and experts predict it will continue to thrive. In the digital space, words and content will define businesses by being the first point of contact between a customer and the company.

For any press release, it’s important to create a publication that understands the important thoughts, dreams, and goals of any individual or business. Editors explore, research, and write how people express their spirit and creativity through their work. Entrepreneurial stories focus on supporting people in their own physical and mental health, in their ambitions and goals for their futures, and their journey to fulfillment.

Neha explains who we are and what we do, and delivers behind-the-interview insights into how each publication comes together. A graduate of bachelor in arts department from the University of Delhi, Neha worked as an associate editor at Big Data Marketers and also freelance for other publications. Her association with different media platforms began in early 2021, months after her work was published. We saw her covering business, marketing, and entrepreneurship stories from around India and the UK.

Neha Kundu has been fully devoted to her job, contributing majorly to The UBJ, Woman Entrepreneur, Disrupt, and INFLUENCIVE. “I keep thinking of more creative ways that I could contribute,” she quotes. Her next challenge is adjusting to an entirely new environment: Working alongside Ylenia Francini, new VP of Big Data Marketers, a digital entrepreneur based in Italy where she will be covering stories of people from different parts of Europe. She’s leading a team of finest editors at Big Data Marketers and says, “we are excited to learn from our collaboration with Ylenia Francini as she holds such extensive experience in this field”.

In her perspective, with the introduction of SEO and digital PR, content has become the most significant way to generate leads and get your brand into the digital sphere. When done successfully, good PR can help a company generate earned media placements that assist in constructing brand identity and industry equity. Importantly, this can and should increase industry presence and sales. Followers, customers, and potential investors want to hear a good story, and the better the story, the better the chance it will be published.

Consistent, high-quality content writing has become an invaluable way to connect brands with their consumers by building a relationship with their audience and driving their interest in coming back for more. Moreover, she inevitably brings out a human angle that resonates with the clients in her content. She knows that more than 1/3rd of clients’ decisions are based on emotions, not facts. This makes her content most relatable to her readers. She works with innovative and disruptive entrepreneurs to get their stories featured on top media outlets.

On being asked how media differentiates work from social media blogs, she mentions’, media rely on recognizable sources. What you read is attributed to real people and can be easily verified. We work hard to stay away from single-source reporting, giving readers context and balance. Each media platform I work for has websites that have legitimate URLs, listing contact information, the names of staff members, and the media organization’s leadership team on the website. Sometimes, we correct mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes at times, but there is a big difference between an error and intentionally and knowingly publishing a false report because of some political or social agenda. Spurious websites, blogs, and social media do not correct errors. They thrive on them.

You may follow her on Instagram @inehakundu

https://www.instagram.com/inehakundu/