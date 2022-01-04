THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are extreme cold warnings in effect for much of the Far North in Ontario. The Warning is in effect for early this morning. Temperatures are expected to slowly rise later this morning.

5:45 AM EST Tuesday 04 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Peawanuck

Webequie

Attawapiskat

Wasaho Cree Nation

A period of very cold wind chills is expected. Minimum temperatures of -27 to -32 degrees Celsius. Wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 45.

Thunder Bay

It is -19 this morning in Thunder Bay headed to a high of -11. Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of snow early this afternoon. Environment Canada says that periods of snow will begin this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. The wind chill is at minus 27 this morning and will be at minus 19 this afternoon.

Tonight will see snow, at times heavy with total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 16. Wind chill near minus 23.

Fort Frances

It is -16 this morning in Fort Frances. Increasing cloudiness with a 40 per cent chance of snow early this afternoon. Periods of snow beginning this afternoon with up to two centimetres expected. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon.

Tonight, Environment Canada says to expect snow with total amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 30 gusting to 50 after midnight. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Big Trout Lake KI First Nation

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect this morning. The forecast is calling for mainly clear skies with winds light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 27. Wind chill near minus 41. Frostbite in minutes to exposed skin.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 31. Wind chill near minus 43. Frostbite in minutes so bundle up.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -19 to start your morning in Dryden. Expect a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries late this morning and early this afternoon. Periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite so bundle up.

Tonight will see snow ending before morning then partly cloudy skies. Total snowfall amounts of 2 centimetres are likely. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 25 this evening and minus 38 overnight. Risk of frostbite so keep exposed skin covered.