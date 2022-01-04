Wasaho Cree Nation – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for Wasaho Cree Nation.

5:45 AM EST Tuesday 04 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Wasaho Cree Nation

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Hazard: Minimum temperatures of -27 to -32 degrees Celsius. Wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 45.

When: Early this morning. Temperatures are expected to slowly rise later this morning.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.