January 4, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NNL Staff
-
205
Thunder Bay Police Unit

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A quiet day for Thunder Bay Police.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 01/03/2022 to 01/04/2022

Recent incidents
1 arrow_up -12 from yesterday
Violent
0 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
0 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
0 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
1 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
1 Quality of Life