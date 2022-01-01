TORONTO – NEWS – Do you like butter? It appears a group of criminals do as well.

The Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the thieves and accomplices who on December 25th stole 20,000 kilograms of butter.

On December 26, 2021 at approximately 9:45 am Quinte West OPP responded to a trucking facility on Glen Miller Road in Trenton after a report of two transport trucks being stolen.

The investigation determined that at approximately 11:00 pm on December 25, 2021, four suspects broke into the facility after being dropped off near the location by someone driving a black sport utility vehicle (SUV).

After entering the compound, two transport trucks were stolen and utilized to steal two trailers which were each loaded with approximately 20,000 kilograms of butter, with a combined retail value of about $200,000.

On December 27, 2021, both of the transport trucks and trailers were located, one on McCulloch Avenue in Etobicoke and the other on Attwell Drive in Toronto, with their contents emptied.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.