TORONTO – COVID-19 Update – Ontario is starting 2022 off with a new daily record for COVID-19 cases. There were also 12 deaths reported.

Public Health Ontario says there are a record-high 18,445 new COVID-19 cases for January 1st.

However the actual case count is likely to be higher due to underestimated numbers due to latest testing availability, officials note.

The full report will be on Monday with weekend totals.