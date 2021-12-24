THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The 2021 Thunder Bay Christmas Kettle campaign has raised $218,916 to date towards the $235,000 goal We are thankful for the generosity of everyone in our community who helped to make the campaign a success although thus far although it is a little short of the goal.

Donations to the Kettle campaign will continue to be accepted after Christmas and can be dropped off at or mailed to 545 Cumberland St. N., Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4S2 or by calling 345-6492. 2021 donations must be received by midnight on December 31st or postmarked December 31st in order to be receipted in 2021.

A number of organizations made significant contributions to the kettle campaign including OPG, Fort William Rotary, Erickson LLP, and Lowerys. Some because of they saw the increased demand for our services and others because they decided that they couldn’t volunteer again this year due to the pandemic risks. We are grateful for their support.

This strong support is an indication of the confidence that the donors and volunteers have in The Salvation Army. They have entrusted us to care for those in Thunder Bay who are not able to manage on their own. The Salvation Army is committed to honouring this trust.

Funds collected through the Kettles ensure that in the coming year funding is in place for services such as our mobile feeding program that feeds an average of 116 people per night, food to meet the demands in our food bank distributing about 395 hampers per month, providing 50 school breakfasts per day, and many other programs. As the pandemic continues, people still facing financial challenges and are reaching out more for assistance.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone. We are so grateful for the support we have received at the Kettles – we recognize that especially this year, it is a sacrifice for many to give, both financially and of their time. We say thank you again, for helping us to continue our services in the community. Many people will benefit because of your selflessness,” said Gary Ferguson, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Community & Residential Services.

This campaign would not be possible without the support of the volunteers who worked so tirelessly throughout the campaign. We are thankful for our faithful volunteers both our long-time bell ringers and the many new friends who stepped forward this year. What a fantastic gift! As well, we are grateful to the businesses that have allowed us to place kettles in their establishments, Halfway Motors Nissan who provided a vehicle, and Mastrangelo Fuels for assistance with fuel.