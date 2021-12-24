Impaired Plus Drug Trafficking Equals Christmas in Custody

Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police were able to double down on Jeremy HENRY of Toronto. First Police charged the Toronto man with impaired driving after an incident that led to a single-vehicle collision. They then charged HENRY with drug-trafficking related offences.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a reported single motor-vehicle collision in the area of Fenwood Drive and Hilldale Road at about 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23. While en route, police learned an adult male driver was suspected of being impaired by drugs or alcohol.

When officers arrived, they located a sedan in a ditch at the end of a driveway in the 400 block of Opal Street. Police also located the suspected driver at the scene.

Police officers approached the driver and observed several signs of impairment. The male was subsequently placed under arrest.

While in police custody, officers located a quantity of cocaine, and cash. The suspect received additional charges relating to drug trafficking.

Jeremy HENRY, 27, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired

Jeremy HENRY appeared in bail court on Friday, December 24 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.