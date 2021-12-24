Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 29 (twenty-nine) new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The total number of current active cases is 91. Eight cases have been resolved.

Causes

4 Household contact

6 Other close contact

6 Travel outside NWO

3 No known exposure

10 Pending

Case Locations

24 Thunder Bay and surrounding communities

5 District communities

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board confirm that an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at St. Elizabeth School in Thunder Bay.

At this time, two individuals associated with the school have tested positive for COVID-19.

The public health investigation has shown that at least one of these individuals likely acquired the virus in the school setting. Other individuals who may have been exposed (high-risk contacts) have been contacted by public health. Impacted classes and cohorts have been dismissed. Public health, the school and school board continue to work together to investigate and manage this situation.

Additional measures will be taken as needed. The school remains open at this time.