KENORA – COVID-19 Update – There are 152 active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU catchment area. There are 34 new cases reported on December 24, 2021.
Since our last update, we have received a report of:
- 6 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Dryden Health Hub area
- 1 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Emo Health Hub area
- 1 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Fort Frances Health Hub area
- 9 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Kenora Health Hub area
- 11 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Red Lake Health Hub area
- 6 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Sioux Lookout Health Hub area
Follow up with the persons involved and their contacts has started according to protocol. Anyone who is identified as a contact for these cases will be contacted directly.
For reasons of privacy, NWHU minimizes sharing the information about the location of COVID-19 test results. Information about gender, age and method of transmission will be posted to the Ontario COVID data website when it is available.