KENORA – COVID-19 Update – There are 152 active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU catchment area. There are 34 new cases reported on December 24, 2021.

Since our last update, we have received a report of:

6 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Dryden Health Hub area

1 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Emo Health Hub area

1 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Fort Frances Health Hub area

9 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Kenora Health Hub area

11 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Red Lake Health Hub area

6 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Sioux Lookout Health Hub area

Follow up with the persons involved and their contacts has started according to protocol. Anyone who is identified as a contact for these cases will be contacted directly.