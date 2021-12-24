THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are Extreme Cold Warnings in effect across the far north of Ontario this morning.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Wasaho Cree Nation

Peawanuck

Attawapiskat

Webequie

Extreme cold this morning with low temperatures of minus 33 degrees Celsius to minus 35 degrees Celsius with wind chill values near minus 45 are occurring this morning.

Temperatures are expected to increase slightly into the afternoon.

Thunder Bay

It is right at the freezing point in Thunder Bay this morning under cloudy skies. There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. There will be periods of snow beginning this morning then changing to 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon.

Local snowfall amounts of two centimetres are expected. Winds will be southeast 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High plus 3.

Tonight cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening then a 30 percent chance of flurries late this evening. Winds becoming northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 16 overnight.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies with periods of snow mixed with ice pellets beginning early this morning and ending near noon then a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers this afternoon. There is a risk of freezing rain early this morning. Wind south 20 km/h becoming west 30 gusting to 50 early this afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Winds will be from the west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 22 overnight.

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is -33 across the Far North. Mainly sunny skies to start the morning in Wasaho Cree Nation, with increasing cloudiness late this morning. Winds will becoming east 40 km/h gusting to 60 early this morning. High for the day of minus 20. Wind chill minus 50 this morning and minus 36 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes to exposed skin.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy. There is a 30 percent chance of snow flurries after midnight. Snow and local blowing snow are expected overnight. Total snowfall amounts of 2 centimetres are likely. Winds will be from the east at 40 km/h gusting to 60. The temperature will be rising to minus 16 by Christmas morning. Wind chill will minus 36 this evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -5 in Dryden this morning. Cloudy skies with periods of snow mixed with ice pellets beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon then a 40 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Local snow and ice pellet amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning then west 30 gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill minus 11 this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 25 overnight.