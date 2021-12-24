December 24, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Update

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are reporting 17 incidents over the past twenty-four hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 12/23/2021 to 12/24/2021

Recent incidents
17 arrow_up 8 from yesterday
Violent
2 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
2 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
9 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
5 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
6 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
6 Quality of Life