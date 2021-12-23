Thunder Bay – LIVING – Across Thunder Bay many people are feeling saddened over the devastating fire at the Finnish Labour Temple last night.

People across the city are recalling their memories of times at the hall, and meals at The Hoito.

The Board of the Finlandia Co-operative of Thunder Bay Inc. says, “Would like to express its shock and grief about the devastating fire that raged through the night at 314 Bay Street. Many lives have been impacted by this. Our hearts go out to the owner and to the whole community – we all lost something important last night.

“However, this is not the end of the story. The Finncoop is still in its infancy but is no less determined to move forward. Perhaps it’s even more important now than ever that we don’t lose hope. In light of the situation, the discussion of how to move forward will be added as a talking point at the First General Meeting on January 16th, 2021.

“We are grieving. We will rally. We will go forward. Yhteistyö on voimaa. Collaboration is strength.”

The Hoito Restaurant, once an almost mandatory stop for visitors to Thunder Bay was set to re-open in 2022.