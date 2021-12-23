Four People Arrested in South Syndicate Drug Bust

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Another potential drug house was taken down in Thunder Bay on Wednesday. Thunder Bay Police disrupted a home takeover on the city’s south side, and arrested four individuals suspected of using the dwelling as a drug house.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were on general patrol just before 7 am on Wednesday, December 22nd when they learned of a complaint of an ongoing home takeover situation.

The suspected home takeover was taking place at a residential address in the 300 block of Syndicate Avenue North.

An investigation revealed that four suspects, unknown to the homeowner, had been conducting drug-trafficking activities from the home and were unwelcomed.

When officers arrived at the home, they observed sounds consistent with a door being barricaded. Officers were prepared to make a forced entry into the home, but a male suspect opened the door just after 8:15 am.

Police entered the home, located four suspects, and placed them under arrest.

Police later seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of suspected illicit cannabis, a quantity of suspected oxycodone, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated potential street value of drugs seized totals more than $22,000 CAD.

The suspects were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Brian KELNERIC, 30, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Illicit Cannabis

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Justice Storm ANDY, 26, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Illicit Cannabis

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Breach of Probation

Ronald Albert CHABOT, 49, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Illicit Cannabis

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Nicky JOURDAIN, 34, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Illicit Cannabis

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

All four appeared in bail court on Thursday, December 23rd, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.