Thunder Bay – POLITICS – “Our hearts go out to the entire community following the devastating fire at the historical former Finnish Labour Temple and Hoito Restaurant building.

This beautiful, internationally recognized building was designated as a national historic site in 2015 and was originally built in 1909. It’s one of Thunder Bay’s most familiar and historic landmarks, and has been a community hub for well over 100 years.

On behalf of City Council, I want to thank Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and all first responders involved for their quick response and tireless work through the night to control the fire.

There have been so many memories created at the Hoito and Finlandia Club, and this tragedy will be felt by the entire community, as well as nationally and internationally, for many years to come.”